Ghana forward Princella Adubea leaves Spanish club Racing Feminas after two seasons

Ghana international attacker Princella Adubea has left Spanish side CDE Racing Féminas after two seasons at the club in Santander, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The Black Queens forward announced her departure from the Segunda Division Pro outfit through her Twitter handle as she looks ahead for a new adventure.

"To the management,the technical body,the players and the people of Santander. I am grateful for the love and reception," Adubea shared on her Twitter page.

"Thank you for letting me show my potential to be great. You'll forever live in my hearts. Another adventure ahead. Gracias y te amo Racing Femenino."

Adubea joined Racing Féminas in July 2020 from Sporting de Huelva and went ahead to make 32 appearances across the period, scoring four goals.

At Huelva, the highly-rated footballer scored 8 goals in 20 matches in the Primera Division Femenina.

The 23-year-old left Ghana for Spain in 2020 to join Huelva after emerging back-to-back top scorer of the Ghana Women's Premier League.

She was also named SWAG Female Footballer of the Year in 2016 and 2016.