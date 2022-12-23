Ghana forward Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer chills out on holiday in Madeira Island 

Ghana and Hamburg forward Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer is enjoying his winter break and is currently spotted on Madeira Island.

The 19-year-old made Ghana's provisional 55-man squad for the World Cup but missed out on the final squad for the tournament.

Upon missing the World Cup squad, Königsdörffer travelled to the United States and still galavanting across the globe.

The pacy winger shared a photo of himself on Madeira island.

The Hamburg forward was among four players to have switched nationality to play the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

Königsdörffer made his debut for Ghana in an international friendly against Nicaragua coming on as a substitute in the second half.

The youngster has huge potential and is expected to become a very important player for the Ghana national team.

Yeboah will be back in action when the German Bundesliga II resumes next month.