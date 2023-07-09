Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer impresses in Hamburger SV friendly with a goal

Ghana forward Ransford Königsdörffer showcased his skills in Hamburger SV's recent friendly against FC Viktoria Pilsen, playing for 84 minutes and finding the back of the net.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw, and Königsdörffer expressed satisfaction with the team's performance.

Reflecting on the game, the striker said, "It was a strenuous game, a good test and overall a deserved draw."

Looking ahead, Königsdörffer expects intense training sessions during the team's upcoming training camp in Austria.

During the previous season, the Berlin-born forward impressed with eight goals for Hamburger SV. As the new season approaches, he aims to build upon this achievement and contribute even more goals to the team's quest for promotion to the Bundesliga.

With his strong performance in the friendly match and determination to improve, Königsdörffer is poised to play a significant role in Hamburger SV's campaign as they target promotion and success in the upcoming season.