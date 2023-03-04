Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scores again as Hamburger SV thrash FC Nuremberg

Ghana international Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdirffer scored for the second week running as Hamburger SV returned to winning ways with an emphatic victory over FC Nuremberg.

The 20-year-old forward who replace Jean-Luc Dompe with five minutes remaining sealed victory in the final minute of injury time.

Dompe opened the scoring for the host in the 19th minute before turning into provider for the second which was scored by Ludovit Reis.

Konigsdorffer completed the scoring with a fine strike late in the second half.

Compatriots Jan Gyamerah and Kwadwo Duah lasted the entire duration for FC Nuremberg.

The German-born Ghanaian striker is expected to make a return to the Black Stars squad ahead of the AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.

Konigsdorffer missed the squad for World Cup in Qatar last year despite switch nationality to represent Ghana.

He made his Black Stars debut in the international friendly against Nicaragua in Spain last September.