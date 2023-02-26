Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scores as Hamburger SV draw at Darmstadt

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer returned to scoring for Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga II on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The 21-year-old German-born Ghanaian opened the scoring for Hamburger in their game against promotion chasers SV Darmstadt.

Konigsdorffer, who missed the 2022 World Cup, has been on a goal-scoring drought since the start of the year but broke the jinx after four minutes.

However, the visitors failed to protect their lead as Darmstadt scored late through Filip Stojilkovic to share the spoils at the Merck-Stadion.

Yeboah has now scored six goals in 20 matches in the Bundesliga II this season.

Compatriots Braydon Manu and Patric Pfeiffer were not in the matchday squad for SV Darmstadt.

The strong forward will be hoping to make a return to the national team next month for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola.

Konigsdorffer joined Hamburg in the summer transfer window from Dynamo Dresden.