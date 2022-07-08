Ghana forward Ransford Yeboah scores first goal for Hamburg in preseason friendly

New Ghana recruit Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer scored his first goal for Hamburg in a preseason friendly against Hajduk Split.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Croatian side scored the opening goal of the game through Livaja in the 28th minute.. Glatzel got the equalize for Hamburg in the 33rd minute before the half time break.

Hajduk took the lead once more through Mario Vuskovic before Hamburg managed to equalize. After a healing cross, Vuskovic climbs the highest and lays it down for Königsdörffer, who has an easy game six meters from the goal with a direct acceptance to make it 2-2 (88th)

Yeboah recently joined Hamburg in the ongoing transfer window from Dynamo Dresden and has played his first game for the club..

Hamburg is currently in Austria preparing ahead of the new season.

Ransford Yeboah has decided to switch nationality to represent Ghana at the international level. The center forward after talks with Coach Otto Addo and Ghana Football Association officials will be available for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup.