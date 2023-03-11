Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena grabs 7th goal of the season in Egnatia 2-1 defeat to Erzeni

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena scored his seventh goal of the season in Egnatia 2-1 defeat to KF Erzeni in the Albanian top-flight on Friday.

Dwamena has been in top form this season and has scored in his last two games for Egnatia.

The homeside took the lead in the 34th minute of the game through Amir Kahrimanovic.

Patrick Nonato doubled the lead for Erzeni four (4) minutes later with a superb finish to put them in a comfortable path.

Former Levante goal poacher, Raphael Dwamena pulled one back with a fine effort to make the scoreline 2-1 against his side, Egnatia Rrogozhinë before the break

There were no goals in the second half as Egnatia Rrogozhinë suffered a defeat on the road at the Tefic Jashari Stadium in Shijak, Albania.

The 27-year-old has scored seven goals in nine appearances for Egnatia this season.