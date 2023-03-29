GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena named Egnatia Player of the Month

Published on: 29 March 2023
Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena named Egnatia Player of the Month

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has won Egnatia Player of the Month Award for March following his outstanding performances.

The 27-year-old scored his seventh goal of the season in Egnatia 2-1 defeat to KF Erzeni this month.

Dwamena has been in top form since joining the Albanian top-flight in December 2022 as a free agent.

He scored three goals in four games for Egnatia in March.

A brace against Kastrioti and then one against Erzeni.

The 27-year-old has registered seven goals in 10 appearances for Egnatia in the ongoing campaign.

He has been adjudged as Egntia’s best player for the month of March.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more