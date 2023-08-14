Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena on target as Egnatia loses to Inter MIlan

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena made a mark for Albania side FC Egnatia despite succumbing to a defeat to Serie A giants Inter Milan on Sunday.

The 27-year-old managed to put his team into the lead in a game that ended with five more goals as both teams continued to prepare for the new season ahead.

Raphael Dwamena fired his team into the lead just seven minutes into the game shocking the Champions League finalists.

The Albanian side managed to hold onto the lead before the break as they repelled the dangerous attacks from Inter Milan.

However, the Italian heavyweight returned with an improved performance as Nicolo Barella levelled on the 55th-minute mark.

However, Egnatia restored their lead thanks to a well-taken penalty by Fernando Medeiroswho scored in the 66th minute.

In three minutes to seal a 4-2 victory for Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez scored twice in the 79th and 82nd minutes.

Raphael Dwamena is in fine form having already scored three goals in two UEFA Conference League games this year, although his team was unable to advance.

He is determined to transfer his fine form into upcoming competitive matches as the Albanian League is set to begin on August 26.