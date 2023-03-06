Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena scores brace in Egnatia massive win against Kastrioti

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena scored a brace in Egnatia 4-1 win against Kastrioti in the Albania top-flight league on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has been impressive since returning to the pitch after his health condition with the Albanian side.

The former Levante striker opened the scoring for Egnatia in the 13th minute at the Arena Egnatia.

Bedri Greca equalized for Kastriotin in the 28th minute before the Ghana international increased the lead for the home side in the 35th minute with his second goal in the game.

Egnatia went into the break leading the tie 2-1.

In the second half Redi Kasa and Jackson Laurentino scored two goals to seal the win for Egnatia as the game ended 4-1.

Egnatia go second on the league table with 37 points after match day 24.

Dwamena who joined Egnatia in December 2022 has scored six goals in his last eight appearances.