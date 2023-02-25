Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena scores his fourth goal of the season in Egnatia win over Bylis

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena scored in Egnatia 3-2 away win against Bylis in the Albania top-flight league on Friday night

The former Levante attacker scored Egnatia’s second goal of the game in the 64th minute of the second half.

The home side took the lead through Xhonathan Lajthia in 47th minute.

Egnatia were awarded a penalty which was converted by Jackson Laurentino to see the game level up in the 56th minute.

Dwamena scored his fourth goal of the season as Egnatia took the lead in the 64th minute.

Sodiq Atanda made it 3-1 for Egnatia before the Bylis reduced the deficit through Alexander Trumci in the 88th minute.

Egnatia move in the fourth position on the league table with 34 points after this win.

Raphael Dwamena has now scored four goals in seven appearances for Egnatia this season.

Fellow Ghanaian counterpart Michael Agberkpornu was in action for Egnatia.

Raphael Dwamena joined Egnatia on a one and half year deal in December last year.