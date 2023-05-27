Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom part ways with Libyan club Al-Akhdar

Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has terminated his contract with Libyan outfit Al-Akhdar.

The striker leaves the North African club after making 11 appearances and scoring three goals across all competitions.

The club confirmed the end of their relationship with the striker on social media, thanking the Black Stars striker for his services.

"The contract was terminated by mutual consent with Ghanaian international striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom. Thank you so much Boakye," wrote the club on Facebook.

The former Red Star Belgrade striker joined Al-Akhdar from Greek side Lamia.

The 30-year-old spent most of his career in Italy, playing for Genoa, Sassuolo, Juventus, Atalanta and Latina before moving to Serbia to sign for Red Star Belgrade.

Boakye-Yiadom was a member of the Black Stars team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, scoring in Ghana's defeat to Comoros in the final group game.