Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom reacts after scoring brace in Al Akhadar win against Al Tahaddi

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom is delighted to have a scored for his side Al Ahkadar against Al Tahaddi in the Libyan top-flight league.

Al Akhadar won 2-1 against Al Tahaddi to keep chase on league leaders Al Ahly Benghazi in this league fixture.

Boakye Yiadom opened the scoring for Al Akhadar before the away side equalized in the first half.

The former Red Star Belgrade star scored the match winner in the second half from the penalty spot to give his side the maximum three points.

" Great victory comes with been united as a team and yesterday our team was amazing from start to finish. I am glad to score this two goals by the effort of the team", Boakye Yiadom shared in a post on his social media page.

The Ghana international has been key for Al Ahkadar since joining them in the January transfer window after parting ways with Greek side Lamia.