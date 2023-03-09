Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom reacts after scoring first goal for Libyan side Al Akhdar 

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom has thanked the fans for the support after scoring his first goal for Libyan side Al Akhdar against St. Eloi Lupopo of Dr Congo in the CAF Confederation Cup Round four fixture on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old scored his first goal of the season for the Libyan side after his move to the club in the January transfer window.

The former Red Star Belgrade star got the equalizer for Al Akhdar who were at the brink of a defeat at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Horso Mwaku had put St Eloi Lupipo in the lead in the 15th minute before Boakye Yiadom header in a cross late in the game to seal a point for the Libyan side.

"With God all things are possible ⚽️🔥🔥🔥 … 🙏🙏🙏 nice game today from all the playing and fans who came in their numbers … thanks for the support always #FORZA @alakhdarsc", Boakye Yiadom reacted in a post.

">https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpi6YImoSRH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boakyemagic14 🇬🇭 🇬🇭 (@officialboakyeyiadom)

">https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpi6YImoSRH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Boakyemagic14 🇬🇭 🇬🇭 (@officialboakyeyiadom)

Al Akhadr are botton in Group A with just two points after four matches played in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.