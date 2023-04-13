Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom scores brace in Al Akhadar 2-1 win against Al Tahaddi

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored a brace in Al Akhadar 2-1 win against Al Tahaddi in the Libyan top-flight league on Wednesday.

The former Red Star Belgrade scored the two goals in both halves to secure a win for Al Akhadar as the climbed up to the third position on the league table with 21 points.

Boakye Yiadom got the opening goal before Al Tahaddi equalized before the half time break.

The Black Stars striker scored a penalty in the second half to give Al Akhadar the victory.

Al Akhadar are hoping to qualify for Africa next season and are just three points behind league leaders Al Ahly Benghazi.

Boakye Yiadom joined the Libyan giants in the winter transfer window after parting ways with Greek side Lamia FC.