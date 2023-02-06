Ghana forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa scores in Huesca debut against Mirandes

Ghana forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa opened his scoring account for Huesca against Mirandes which they won by a lone goal at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Sunday.

The 25-year-old scored the only goal in the 73rd minute in his first game playing in front of the home fans at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

Obeng joined Huesca on loan from Real Oviedo in the just transfer window for more play time and has quickly announced his presence to the fans.

"It was the dream debut. With a good goal and achieving three very important points against an opponent who did not make things easy."

"I am very happy with the reception of El Alcoraz, I have to thank you for the welcome and the support.", the Ghana international said after scoring on his debut.