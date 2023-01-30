GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana forward Samuel Obeng joins SD Huesca on loan 

Published on: 30 January 2023
Former Black Meteors captain Samuel Obeng Gyabaa has joined SD Huesca on loan from Real Oviedo, the club has announced.

The 25-year-old moves to the Segunda side for the remainder of the season with an option for a permanent stay in the summer.

The Ghana international will be hoping to get more play time with Huesca after completing the move.

Samuel Obeng has made a total of 116 appearances scoring 15 goals and providing one assist in two years.

His contract with Oviedo expires on June 30, 2024.

Obeng has had stints with  Gatefe U19, Girona, Granollers and Calahorra.

 

 

 

 

