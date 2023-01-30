Ghana forward Samuel Obeng joins SD Huesca on loan 

Former Black Meteors captain Samuel Obeng Gyabaa has joined SD Huesca on loan from Real Oviedo, the club has announced.

The 25-year-old moves to the Segunda side for the remainder of the season with an option for a permanent stay in the summer.

The Ghana international will be hoping to get more play time with Huesca after completing the move.

👋 ¡@samuobeng9 ya conoce El Alcoraz! 👋 🔸 Nacido en Ghana, en 1997. 🔸 Cedido por el @RealOviedo. 🔸 Más de 100 partidos en #LaLigaSmartBank 🔸 Delantero, con velocidad y carácter competitivo.#ObengNoRebla🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/29kZviqz87 — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) January 30, 2023

Samuel Obeng has made a total of 116 appearances scoring 15 goals and providing one assist in two years.

His contract with Oviedo expires on June 30, 2024.

Obeng has had stints with Gatefe U19, Girona, Granollers and Calahorra.