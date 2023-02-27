Ghana forward Samuel Obeng on target in Heusca 2-2 draw against UD Ibiza 

Ghana forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa scored his second goal of the season for Huesca in their 2-2 draw against UD Ibiza in the Spanish Segunda division.

Obeng who is currently in loan to Huesca from Real Oviedo has been in good form since joining the club.

Coke scored the opening goal of the game for UD Ibiza in the 18th minute after he connected a rebound from the goalkeeper through a corner kick.

Samuel Obeng got the equalizer for Huesca as the Ghana international was set up in one on one situation with the goalkeeper which he scored.

Huesca doubled the lead in the 44th minute through Andrei Ratiu before the half time break.

UD Ibiza got the equalizer in the 68th minute through Christian Herrera.

The two sides shared the points after regulation time.

Huesca are currently placed 10th on the league table with 37 points.

Samuel Obeng Gyabaa has two goals in four appearances this season for Huesca.