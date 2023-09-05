Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh joins Azerbaijani club Gabala SC

Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh has completed his move to Azerbaijani club Gabala SC.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the two-time Azerbaijani Cup champions after leaving Adanaspor.

The former WAFA winger joins the Red and Blacks after two years in Turkey, where he played for Adanaspor and Birdimirspor.

"Another player has joined the "Gabala" team. "Red-blacks" completed the transfer of Samuel Tetteh. A 2-season contract was signed with the 27-year-old Ghanaian striker," wrote the club, confirming his arrival.

Tetteh has eight caps for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring a goal for the senior national team.

The former Ghana U20 star started his career abroad in Austria, playing for Red Bull Salzburg, LASK and SK St Polten. He also spent time on loan in the United States, where he played for Red Bull Salzburg.