Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh reacts after netting match-winner for Bandirmaspor against Sakaryaspor

Winger Samuel Tetteh has shared his excitement after scoring the winner in Bandirmaspor's victory over Sakaryaspor in the Turkish First League.

The 26-year-old climbed off the bench to score a last minute goal as Bandirmaspor collected all three points at the Bandirma 17 Elyul stadium.

"Endlich. Plus three points. God is the reason," wrote Tetteh on Twitter.

Tetteh, who replaced Sebio Soukou in the 69th minute, picked a pass from Nikola Terzić before beating his marker and firing with his left foot.

The goal was initially ruled as offside but after a VAR check the decision was reversed as the goal stood.

Bandirmaspor got off to a great start after Ivan Saponjic broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before Sergen Picinciol doubled the lead six minutes later.

The visitors produced a strong second half performance to claw back the deficit after Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor and Umut Kurt netted for Sakaryspor.

With the game heading for a draw, Tetteh pulled one of his sleeves after scoring a stunning winner in the 92nd minute.

The former WAFA player has now scored a goal in seven matches for the Turkish second tier side.