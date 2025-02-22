Ghana forward Zubairu Ibrahim scores as Partizan Belgrade earn dramatic draw against Red Star

Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim continued his fine form in the Serbian league, scoring his eighth goal of the season to help Partizan Belgrade secure a thrilling 3-3 draw against rivals Red Star Belgrade on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, a former Ghana youth international, now has 11 goal contributions in 21 league matches, with three assists complementing his goal tally.

He has also found the net in back-to-back games, having scored against OFK Belgrade last weekend.

Ibrahim opened the scoring in the eighth minute, finishing from close range with a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

However, Red Star responded early in the second half through Senegalese striker Cherif Ndiaye, who converted a cross from Andrija Maksimovic in the 46th minute.

Ndiaye struck again five minutes later to put Red Star ahead, but Partizan equalized in the 59th minute through Stefan Kovac’s header.

The home side regained the lead in the 62nd minute when Mirko Ivanic found the back of the net.

Just when Red Star seemed destined for victory, Partizan won a penalty deep into stoppage time. Nemanja Nikolic stepped up and converted in the 95th minute to ensure a dramatic draw.