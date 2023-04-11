Ghana Futsal Premier League officially launched with exciting prizes for winners

After almost three decades of being in a state of oblivion, the Ghana Futsal Premier League has been officially launched, and it promises to bring back the excitement and glory of the sport in the country.

Sixteen teams from Greater Accra who are registered with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will compete in the league, which is divided into two zones, with the finale set to take place on a later date.

To help the teams prepare for the league, each club will receive a starter pack, which includes 10 futsal balls (5 for matches, 5 for training).

The ultimate winners will receive a prize of GH 10,000 cedis, while the runners-up will receive GH 8,000 cedis and GH 5,000 cedis, respectively.

The league, which is set to kick off on April 22nd, will take place in Bawleshie and Lashibi.