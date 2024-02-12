Ghana Futsal Team makes history with first AFCON appearance in 28 years

Ghana has secured its spot in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside seven other qualified teams.

The tournament will take place in Rabat, Morocco from April 8th to 17th, 2024.

Ghana's futsal team made a remarkable comeback in their qualifying match against Cote D'Ivoire, overturning a 4-0 deficit to win 6-2 in the return encounter and secure their spot in the tournament.

This marks Ghana's first appearance in the AFCON since 1996, where they lost to Egypt in the final.

Egypt, Angola, and Morocco, the top three ranked teams in the competition, received automatic qualification to this year's edition.

The remaining participants include Zambia, Namibia, Libya, and Mauritania.

The 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations promises to be an exciting tournament, bringing together some of the best futsal teams from across the continent.