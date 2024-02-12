GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana Futsal Team makes history with first AFCON appearance in 28 years

Published on: 12 February 2024
Ghana Futsal Team makes history with first AFCON appearance in 28 years

Ghana has secured its spot in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside seven other qualified teams.

The tournament will take place in Rabat, Morocco from April 8th to 17th, 2024.

Ghana's futsal team made a remarkable comeback in their qualifying match against Cote D'Ivoire, overturning a 4-0 deficit to win 6-2 in the return encounter and secure their spot in the tournament.

This marks Ghana's first appearance in the AFCON since 1996, where they lost to Egypt in the final.

Egypt, Angola, and Morocco, the top three ranked teams in the competition, received automatic qualification to this year's edition.

The remaining participants include Zambia, Namibia, Libya, and Mauritania.

The 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations promises to be an exciting tournament, bringing together some of the best futsal teams from across the continent.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more