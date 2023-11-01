Ghana goalie Joseph Wollacott returns from injury to make debut in Scottish Premier League

Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott, who plays for Hibernian FC, marked his return from injury in the Scottish Premier League on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old made his long-awaited debut, starting in goal for Hibernian as they played to a 2-2 draw against Ross County at Easter Road.

Wollacott had been sidelined due to an injury sustained back in August during a match against Inter d’Escaldes in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Unfortunately, he was substituted just 17 minutes into that game.

During the match against Ross County, Hibernian took the lead with a goal by French forward Thody Elie Youan in the 42nd minute, and Jair Tavares extended their advantage shortly after halftime.

However, Ross County mounted a comeback with an own goal by Belgian defender Allan Delferriere and a goal by Jordan White in the 82nd minute, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

With his return to action, Wollacott is now available for Ghana's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Madagascar and Comoros scheduled for this month.