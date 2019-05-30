Ghana goalie Richard Ofori between the sticks as Maritzburg United retain PSL status

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet as Maritzburg United beat Royal Eagles 2-0 on Wednesday to retain their Absa Premiership status.

Ofori played the entire duration of this final relegation-promotion play-offs match played at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

The Team of Choice scored the opening goal in the 42nd minute through midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu who finished off a team move with a low shot.

Striker Thabiso Kutumela wrapped up the proceedings with a delightful freekick 17 minutes from time.

Maritzburg only needed a draw to retain their premiership after winning all their previous play-off matches at home to Eagles (1-0) and away to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) (0-2).

Ofori will have little rest as he is expected to join his Black Stars teammates who leave for Dubai on Saturday for pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations camping.

Watch Richard Ofori and Maritzburg United teammates celebrate their survival: