Ghana goalie Richard Ofori opens up on his future at Maritzburg United

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has lifted the lid on his future at South Africa Premier Soccer League side Maritzburg United.

Maritzburg United have lost two of their best players Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe to Orlando Pirates in the ongoing transfer window.

The Buccaneers are reported to be eyeing another top talent from the Team of Choice, Richard Ofori, who starred for Ghana at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

But the former Wa All Stars custodian has broken his silence on his future by insisting he is going nowhere and also spoke about his experience at the AFCON.

"Yeah man I told you last time we spoke, I'm a Maritzburg United player, so you can see I'm here and not going anywhere," he said.

"It [AFCON] was a good experience, I've played against good players. Whenever you represent your national team there's always pressure."

Ofori says as much as there are so many players from his country who play in Europe, he is not thinking about about moving abroad for now as he still wants to help Maritzburg United do well in the Absa Premiership.

"No I'm playing in the PSL and my concentration must be here to help this team. I need to always think about where I'm currently playing and not worry about Europe."

Ofori is reported to have been named captain of Maritzburg United ahead of the upcoming PSL season.