Ghana goalie Richard Ofori returns to full scale training after injury recovery

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has returned to full scale training on Monday morning after recovering from an injury.

The Black Stars shot stopper sustained an injury in Pirates game against AmaZulu FC in the South African Premier League ten days ago.

Ofori was replaced with Siyabonga Mponsthane ten minutes into the second half of the match.

The Ghana second choice goalkeeper has since missed two matches - a league game against Golden Arrows and MTN 8 semi-final match against Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.

The 28-year-old joined the rest of the first team players on Monday as they prepare ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on next Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Ofori announced his return to full fitness on his Instagram page:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkFlug0owNn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Ofori has been listed among Ghana's provisional squad for the World Cup in Qatar which starts next month. He is expected to the cut for the final squad.

The former Wa All Stars man has made 12 appearances for the Sea Robbers in all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

He has managed to keep six clean sheets and conceded seven goals in the process.