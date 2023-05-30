Ghana goalkeeper Ati-Zigi ends season with clean sheet in emphatic win for St Gallen

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi expressed his delight at achieving a clean sheet on the final day of the 2022-23 season.

Playing the full duration of the match, Ati-Zigi played a crucial role in his team's commanding victory over FC Sion on Monday night, bringing an end to the season on a high note.

Ati-Zigi showcased his exceptional goalkeeping skills once again, ensuring another clean sheet as his side triumphed with a resounding 4-0 win at home. Overwhelmed by the outcome, Ati-Zigi took to social media to share his joy.

"Wow, what a great way to end the season. Wonderful atmosphere, massive support, win, and a clean sheet," he wrote, expressing his excitement and gratitude for the remarkable finale.

Ati-Zigi's outstanding performances throughout the season earned him the coveted title of the best goalkeeper in the Swiss Super League. His consistent displays for the Green and Whites outfit impressed both fans and experts, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier goalkeeper.