Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda grateful to PFAG for resolving Enyimba dispute

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has expressed his appreciation to the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) for helping resolve a contractual dispute with his club Enyimba.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup finals star had issues with the Aba-based side and had to return to Ghana for close to two weeks.

However, the former Black Stars No.1 fell out with the club and was suspended by management of the club.

Dauda lost his place in the starting line-up after the club signed Theophilous Afelokhai.

He posted on his Twitter account: ''I'm using this platform to give a very big thanks to @PFAGofficial for playing a big role and also helping me out to resolved an issue with my club peacefully. The advice and the step was fantastic. God bless, long live @PFAGofficial ! Long live ghana 🇬🇭 🙏.''

Dauda has since rejoined Enyimba to get his career back on track.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2018