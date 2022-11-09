Ghana goalkeeper Joe Wollacott makes crucial save as Charlton Athletic beat Stevenage on penalties

Jojo Wollacott on Tuesday shone as Charlton Athletic advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup with a win over Stevenage.

The Ghana goalkeeper was crucial in the penalty shootout victory, as he made an important save to ensure that Charlton emerged victorious.

Charlton Athletic won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time. They have advanced to the round of 16 in the competition.

Wollacott, who is heading to Qatar with Black Stars, was the main man for Charlton, making 5 crucial saves and keeping the team alive in the tie.

He then went on to save the penultimate penalty to see the team through to the next round. This is the 2nd penalty shootout he has decided this season.

The 26-year-old has been a regular since joining Charlton from Swindon Town in July 2022.

So far this season, he has kept five clean sheets and is expected to be Ghana's first choice in Qatar for the World Cup.

Black Stars are in a tough group and will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.