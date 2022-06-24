Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot delighted to join 'high-profile' Charlton Athletic

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot has expressed delight after completing his move to English League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

Wollacott signed a three-year deal to join the Red Robbins from Swindon Town on Thursday.

"I’m delighted. It’s the sort of club that you always want to be at. You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club. Obviously walking around the stadium you can feel the magnitude of the club. I’m really happy to be here," said the Black Stars shot-stopper.

“Ben being here made it an easy decision. We had a really good season last year. Obviously I know how he wants to play and I know how he wants his goalkeeper to play. I feel like, for the next step in my career, he can really develop my game," he added.

Wollocat's stock rose after a string of impressive performances for the Black Stars as well as Swindon in League Two.

He was named the best goalkeeper in the division as he made Team of the Season at the end of the campaign.

Since making his debut for the Black Stars in November 2021, Wollocot has been Ghana's first choice goalie.

He played in all three Ghana's game at the Africa Cup of Nations and was pivotal as the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup.