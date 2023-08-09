Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott faces extended absence with thigh injury

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to a thigh injury he sustained during his debut match for Hibernian against Andorran side Inter d’Escaldes last Thursday.

Although he has undergone a scan, the full extent of the injury is pending confirmation by the surgeon's review.

However, there is concern that the injury could keep him out of action for around six weeks, and potentially even longer if it involves a tendon.

This news comes as a blow to Hibernian, as Wollacott is expected to miss a significant portion of upcoming matches, including important fixtures.

His absence will test the team's goalkeeper depth, and Hibernian will need to rely on other options to fill his role.

Wollacott's debut for Hibernian was short-lived. After just 18 minutes on the pitch, he had to be substituted due to the injury.

His promising start included an impressive save against a dangerous free kick from the opposition. Unfortunately, his debut joy was cut short when he signalled distress and clutched his thigh, making it clear that he couldn't continue.

The goalkeeper's debut injury is a disappointment for him and the team, considering his recent move to Hibernian from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal.