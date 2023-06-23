Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott joins Hibernian FC on permanent transfer

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has completed a permanent transfer to Scottish side Hibernian FC from English League One club Charlton Athletic.

The undisclosed deal sees Wollacott sign a three-year contract with Hibernian, following his recent involvement with the Black Stars.

Wollacott, who progressed through Bristol City's Academy, has been plying his trade in the lower tiers of English football.

Last season, he made 20 appearances for Charlton Athletic. In addition to his club commitments, the 11-cap international has been representing Ghana since 2021.

Expressing his satisfaction with the signing, Hibernian FC manager Lee Johnson stated, "We're delighted to bring Jojo to the Club, and I'm looking forward to working with him again. He's a player I've known for some time, and it's great to see that he's starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana."

Describing Wollacott's attributes, Johnson added, "He's an athletic, brave, and confident goalkeeper, and with big competitions coming up, it's important we're strong in the goalkeeping department."

The move marks an exciting new chapter for the talented shot-stopper as he aims to make his mark in Scottish football.