Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott makes successful injury comeback

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott marked his injury comeback with a strong performance for Hibernian in their Scottish Premiership 2-2 draw against Ross County.

This was Wollacott's first appearance since August, following his recovery from a thigh injury.

Wollacott, who had been sidelined due to his injury, returned to the pitch in this Scottish Premiership encounter. He put in an impressive 90-minute shift, making two important saves. His performance earned him a commendable rating of 6.5/10, a significant achievement considering the extended period he had been out of action.

Wollacott's return is a welcome development for both Hibernian and the Ghana national team, the Black Stars. With upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros on the horizon, his availability provides a significant boost for the national team's efforts to secure victory in these important matches.