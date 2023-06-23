GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott opens up on reuniting with Lee Johnson at Hibernian

Published on: 23 June 2023
Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott opens up on reuniting with Lee Johnson at Hibernian

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has been reunited with former Bristol City manager Lee Johnson at Hibernian FC. 

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal to join the Scottish Premier League side from Charlton Athletic.

Prior to moving to Scotland, Wollacott worked with Hibernian manager Lee Johnson at Bristol City, with the gaffer playing a significant role in his development.

“Obviously he was the First Team Manager at Bristol City, which is where I was a few years ago, so him signing me is a statement in itself, because it shows his trust and belief in me," he told Hibs TV.

“He played a massive part in my development at Bristol, so I want to repay that.”

Wollacott is expected to compete for the first-choice goalkeeper position with the already established David Marshall.

“I met him briefly today, but I’m sure I will get to know him over the next few days. He’s had a rich career and has bags of experience, so I’ll be looking to learn things off him, and you never know he might learn new ideas from me. It’s healthy competition and works both ways. I’m looking forward to it," added WOllacott.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more