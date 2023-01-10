Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott out of Charlton Athletic clash with Man United

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott will miss Charlton Athletic's match against Manchester United due to injury.

Wollacott is not among the Charlton players who have travelled to Old Trafford for Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.

He is out of the game because he has yet to recover from a finger injury that required surgery in November. Charlton are counting on Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Walcott was instrumental in Charlton's last-round penalty shootout victory over Brighton.

The 26-year-old missed the World Cup because of the injury.

Prior to his injury, he made 19 appearances for Charlton in all competitions this season. Wollacott is working hard to make a strong comeback.