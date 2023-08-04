Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott picks injury just 18 minutes in first competitive game for Hibernian 

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott's competitive debut for Hibernian in the Europa Conference League took an unfortunate turn as he picked up an injury just 18 minutes into the match against Inter Club d'Escaldes of Andorra on Thursday night.

The Scottish side were dealt with a blow as first choice goalkeeper David Marshall had to sit out due to an injury.

Wollacott was handed his first competitive start for Hibernian but had to withdraw just after 18 minutes due to injury.

The former Swindon Town and Charlton shot-stopper will be disappointed by the turn of events.

In the opening minutes, Wollacott showcased his skills with an impressive save against a dangerous free kick from the opposition.

However, his debut joy was short-lived as he soon signaled distress, clutching his thigh while outside the penalty box.

It was evident that he would be unable to continue, forcing Hibernian manager Lee Johnson to make a quick substitution, bringing on Max Boruc to replace the injured Wollacott.

Wollacott joined Hibernian this summer on a three-year deal from Charlton Athletic.

The extent of his injury is yet to be known, leaving fans and the team hoping for a swift recovery so that Wollacott can soon return to action.