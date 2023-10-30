Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott returns from injury after two months

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has successfully recovered from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for two months.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper sustained the injury while playing for Scottish club Hibernian in the Europa Conference League back in August.

After an extended period of rehabilitation, Wollacott has now resumed training with his Hibernian teammates in the Scottish Premiership. His return is a boost for the team, given his key role as a goalkeeper.

Wollacott had been forced to sit out several matches due to the injury. In his comeback appearance for Hibernian, he served as an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, October 28.

His return to fitness is particularly timely as he missed several international matches for Ghana, including a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) and friendly games against Liberia, Mexico, and the USA.

With his return, Wollacott is now ready to be part of the Black Stars' squad as they kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros in November. and early next year's AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.