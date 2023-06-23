Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott completes transfer to Scottish Premiership club Hibernian

Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph "Jojo" Wollacott has completed a transfer move to Scottish Premier League for an undisclosed amount, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The goalkeeper joins Hibs from English League One side Charlton Athletic after putting pen-to-paper on a three-year contract.

Straight off the back of being on international duty with the Black Stars, Jojo has joined up with Goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden and his teammates to prepare for the upcoming season.

Wollacott has recently been competing in the third and fourth tiers of English football for Swindon Town in the 2021-22 campaign and Charlton in the 2022-23 season.

He made 20 appearances for Charlton in the past season, where he suffered an injury that ruled him out of representing Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented:

"We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the Club, and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

"He’s a player I’ve known for some time, and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.

"He’s an athletic, brave, and confident goalkeeper, and with big competitions coming up it’s important we’re strong in the goalkeeping department."

The 26-year-old shot stopper has 11 international caps for the Black Stars.