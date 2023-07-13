Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott debuts for Hibernian in pre-season friendly

Ghana international Joseph Wollacott made his first appearance for Scottish Premiership club Hibernian in a pre-season friendly against English side Bournemouth on Thursday.

Wollacott, who recently joined Hibernian from Charlton Athletic, had been training with his new teammates in preparation for the upcoming season.

In the friendly match, Hibernian faced a tough challenge against Bournemouth, who displayed their strength throughout the game. Despite Wollacott's impressive saves, Hibernian ultimately fell to a 4-0 defeat. Bournemouth secured their victory with goals from David Brooks, Jaidon Anthony, and a brace from Philip Billing.

Although the result didn't go in Hibernian's favour, Wollacott will be looking to build on his performance and continue to prove himself as he vies for the number one goalkeeper spot ahead of the new season.

Keeping a clean sheet in the team's next friendly will be a goal for the shot-stopper as he aims to establish himself as a key player for Hibernian.

The pre-season friendlies provide an opportunity for Wollacott to adapt to his new surroundings, gain valuable match experience, and further integrate himself into the team's playing style.

Hibernian will be hoping that his addition to the squad will strengthen their goalkeeping department and contribute to their success in the upcoming campaign.