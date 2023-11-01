Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott marks injury return with strong performance for Hibernian FC

Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott marked his triumphant return from injury with a strong performance for Hibernian FC in their Scottish Premier League encounter against Ross County.

Wollacott played the full 90 minutes, making his first appearance in the Scottish top-flight this season since transferring from English League One side Charlton Athletic FC.

In a highly competitive clash, Wollacott demonstrated his skills but conceded two goals in the game, resulting in a 2-2 draw for his team at home in his debut match for the Green and Whites outfit on Tuesday evening.

The goalkeeper's career has been marred with terrible injuries in the past one year with the shot-stopper missing the 2022 World Cup following a finger injury.

Wollacott's return to action is a significant boost not only for Hibernian FC but also for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars. Ghana is set to face Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month, and his availability adds depth to the squad.

As the Black Stars prepare for these crucial qualifiers, Wollacott's experience and skills as a goalkeeper will be an asset, and his return to the pitch is eagerly anticipated by fans and supporters alike.