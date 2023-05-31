Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi delighted in climaxing season with cleansheet

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, has expressed his feelings of fulfillment after finishing the 2022/23 Swiss Super League season with a clean sheet in St. Gallen's convincing 4-0 victory over Sion on Monday.

In 33 games in the Swiss top tier, Ati-Zigi had four clean sheets. Particularly, this was his first clean sheet in 16 games for his club signifying a great end to the season.

St. Gallen took an early lead when Emmanuel Latte Lath scored just five minutes into the game, giving the home team an early lead. The 24-year-old doubled St. Gallen's lead a few minutes later

Julian von Moos scored in stoppage time just before halftime to extend St. Gallen's lead further before Chadrac Akolo clinched the victory for St. Gallen with one minute remaining, closing off an outstanding effort by the home club.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper took to Instagram to express his enthusiasm over the match and the supporters' backing.

"Wow what a great way to end the season. Wonderful atmosphere. Massive support. A win and a clean sheet".

He was named the league's top goalkeeper a few weeks ago by the Swiss Association of Football Players, emphasizing his outstanding achievements throughout the season.