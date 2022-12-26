Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi in contention for top award in Switzerland

Ghana international Lawrence Ati Zigi has been nominated for the Swiss Super League Best Player of the Year award after an outstanding 2022 with St Gallen.

The 26-year-old has been one of his team's most consistent performers, as they sit third in the league table this season with 24 points after 16 games.

Ati Zigi was named Player of the Month for November before the World Cup in Qatar, where he started all three games for the Black Stars.

In terms of total saves this season, he is only one save behind FC Luzern goalkeeper Marius Muller, who has made 58.

Ati Zigi faces competition from David Douline (Servette FC), Valon Fazlu (FC Aarau), Cedric Itten (FC Young Boys), and Koro Kone (Yverdon FC).

Ati Zigi played in all of Ghana's World Cup games as the Black Stars were eliminated at the group stage. With only three points, the Black Stars finished last in their group.

The Swiss League will recommence on January 23, 2023, after the Christmas break.