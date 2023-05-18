Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is the best in Swiss League, makes SAFP Golden 11

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has emerged the best in the Swiss Super League after being named in the Swiss Association of Football Players (SAFP) Golden 11.

Every year, the SAFP chooses the "Golden 11" which is the best eleven players in the Super League .

The top eleven came about solely through the votes of the players.

The FC St. Gallen shot stopper beat competition from three other goalkeepers to be the first choice for the Golden 11 of the 2022-23 season.

Ati-Zigi was competing with Grasshopper FC goalkeeper Andre Moreira, Young Boys' Anthony Racioppi, and Servette FC goalie Jeremy Frick for the number one spot.

The Ghana number one has been impressive for St. Gallen, having made 30 appearances with 3.4 (70%) saves per game, conceding 1.5 goals per game and keeping four clean sheets in the process.

The 26-year-old also made five appearances in the Swiss League team of the week with his outstanding performances week in, week out.

Ati-Zigi was also named the best goalkeeper of the first half of the season.

He was instrumental for Ghana during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Below is the SAFP Golden 11 of the 2022-23 campaign: