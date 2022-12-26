Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi nominated for best player award in Switzerland

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi has been nominated for the best player award in the first round of the Swiss League.

Ati Zigi has been in sensational form this season, helping FC St Gallen to third place before the end of the first half of the campaign.

The former FC Sochaux shot-stopper was voted player of the month for November following his heroics before the World Cup break.

Ati Zigi is only behind FC Luzern goalkeeper Marius Muller in terms of total saves made this season. The Ghana international has made 58 saves only a shot behind the German goalie, who has made more appearances than Ati Zigi.

The 26-year-old will compete with Cedric Itten of Young Boys, Servette FC's David Douline, Koro Kone of Yverdon FC and Valon Fazlu of FC Aarau for the award.

Ati Zigi was Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup in Qatar, producing some incredible performances despite the Black Stars group stage elimination.

The Swiss League returns on January 23, 2023 with the Ghanaian shot-stopper expected to play a key role for St Gallen.