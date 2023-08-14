Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi shares excitement after St. Gallen's draw in Swiss Super League

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has expressed his delight after his team's draw in the Switzerland Super League against FC Servette.

He gave FC St Gallen in Switzerland his all as they battled FC Servette in their fourth league game of the season.

He posted on social media, saying, "Very important away point, we keep going, thanks to the fans for always having our back."

Despite playing in four Swiss Super League games so far without recording a clean sheet, Ati-Zigi ranks among the league's top keepers in terms of saves.

In the Swiss first division's 2023–24 season, his team, St Gallen, has seven points after four games.

In 33 games in the Swiss top tier last season, Ati-Zigi had four clean sheets.

He was named the league's top goalkeeper by the Swiss Association of Football Players, emphasizing his outstanding achievements throughout the season.

The Black Stars goalkeeper is hoping to help improve the team in the new season.