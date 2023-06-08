Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi shares excitement after successful season with St Gallen

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi has described the just ended season with FC St Gallen as a successful one.

The Ghana international ended the campaign as the best goalkeeper in the Swiss Super League as St Gallen finished sixth on the table.

Ati Zigi has been Ghana's first choice goalkeeper since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Lord I Just Wanted To Say Thank You. For This Life You have blessed me with. It may not always be life that is trouble free or a life that is without challenges, but I am so thankful that it is my life and with your Grace. It has moulded me into the person I am today. Thank You Lord for a Great and successful Season. Glory to God," wrote Zigi on Instagram.

The 26-year-old has been named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on June 18 in Antananarivo.