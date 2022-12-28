Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi wins BEST PLAYER for first round of Swiss Super League

Ghana international and FC St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been named the Best Player for the first round of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign.

The 26-year-old beat competition from Cedric Itten (BSC Young Boys), David Douline (Servette FC), Koro Kone (Yverdon Sport FC) and Valon Fazliu of (FC Aarau) to win the ultimate prize.

Ati-Zigi has a big reputation in the Swiss top flight with his consistent performances ever since joining in January 2020 from French side FC Sochaux.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 shot-stopper has been integral for St. Gallen this season having played 14 games and made 58 saves, putting him second in the Super League behind Marius Müller of Luzern.

The Swiss Super League will return in January 2023 for the match day 17 fixtures.

The former RedBull Salzburg player made his FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar when he earned the number one position to keep the posts in Ghana's 3-2 defeat to Portugal.

Ati-Zigi went ahead to man the posts against South Korea and Uruguay, where he made a couple saves that earned him positive reviews after the World Cup.