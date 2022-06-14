Ghana goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen hailed for heroic penalty shootout display against Chile

Ghana goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen is trending on social media following his heroic penalty shootout performance against Chile in the Kirin Cup on Tuesday.

The Belgium-based shot-stopper was outstanding in the shootout, saving two penalties to lead Ghana to victory.

He didn't do much for his first save, as the ball was straight at him, but his second save was impressive, diving to his right to stop Diaz's strike.

Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku all converted for Ghana who secured third place with a 3-1 win.

Aside from his heroics in the penalty shootout, he was outstanding for the entire 90 minutes. Ghana on many occasions beat Chilean high press thanks to Manaf’s composure and distribution.

He may have secured his spot in the 2022 World Cup squad.

Below are some of the tweets commending Manaf

