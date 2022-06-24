Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah reveals inspiration behind Superman toy at AFCON 2017

Former Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper, Razak Brimah, has disclosed that the Spiderman he places besides his post during matches, is his good luck charm.

The 35-year-old revealed that the toy was a gift from his son when he was leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon 2017.

Brimah played all Ghana's games at the tournament as the Black Stars finished fourth at the tournament.

"My son gave me his Spiderman toy when I was leaving for the AFCON, he said it'll give me luck. So I placed it in my goalpost anytime I played in the afcon, and I've kept it since," he told Original FM.

The veteran shot-stopper is currently on the books of Spanish third-tier side Deportivo Linares, helping them reach the promotion playoffs.

However, he has not been a part of the Black Stars team since 2017 after venting his spleen on Ghanaians in a video rant on social media.

The ex-Sundowns player has apologized for his unsportsmanlike behaviour, five years after the incident.

"A fan insulted my mum in a Facebook live video, I retaliated and and said "F all negative people" I never said Ghanaians, I was misquoted and I regret doing video," he said.

"I'll use your platform to apologize to all Ghanaians for everything that happened, I am deeply sorry."